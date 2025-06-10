Emerging Markets Rode High Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Emerging market stocks extended their winning streak on Tuesday, buoyed by renewed trade negotiations between the United States and China, which signaled easing after months of tension.

A 0.5% rise in MSCI's emerging market equities index marked its sixth consecutive winning day, the longest such streak in almost five months. The broader market sentiment was positive, supported by optimism over the trade talks.

With top U.S. and Chinese officials resuming discussions in London, there's hope for revitalizing a preliminary trade agreement that had previously soothed market nerves. This comes as emerging market investments become more appealing amid uncertainty over tariffs and U.S. economic concerns.