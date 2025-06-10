Left Menu

Emerging Markets Rode High Amid U.S.-China Trade Talks

Emerging market stocks continued their upward trend amidst trade negotiations between the U.S. and China. Optimism around these talks lifted global market sentiment. Emerging market bonds rallied strongly, while currencies and indices in Romania, Poland, and Hungary experienced fluctuations due to political and economic developments.

Emerging market stocks extended their winning streak on Tuesday, buoyed by renewed trade negotiations between the United States and China, which signaled easing after months of tension.

A 0.5% rise in MSCI's emerging market equities index marked its sixth consecutive winning day, the longest such streak in almost five months. The broader market sentiment was positive, supported by optimism over the trade talks.

With top U.S. and Chinese officials resuming discussions in London, there's hope for revitalizing a preliminary trade agreement that had previously soothed market nerves. This comes as emerging market investments become more appealing amid uncertainty over tariffs and U.S. economic concerns.

