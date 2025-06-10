Bomb Scare at Chhattisgarh High Court: Hoax Uncovered

The Chhattisgarh High Court faced a dramatic bomb threat, received via an anonymous email on Monday. Police were immediately notified and launched an extensive search operation.

Despite the alarming nature of the threat, the search concluded without finding any suspicious devices, revealing the threat to be a hoax.

Authorities evacuated the premises, enlisted bomb detection squads, and launched an investigation to trace the email's source. The incident underscores the vigilance required in handling potential security threats.

