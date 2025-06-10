Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Chhattisgarh High Court: Hoax Uncovered

An anonymous email threatened the Chhattisgarh High Court with a bomb, leading police to conduct a thorough search. The threat was declared a hoax after no explosives were found. Authorities evacuated the premises, deployed bomb squads, and began an investigation to find the email's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh High Court faced a dramatic bomb threat, received via an anonymous email on Monday. Police were immediately notified and launched an extensive search operation.

Despite the alarming nature of the threat, the search concluded without finding any suspicious devices, revealing the threat to be a hoax.

Authorities evacuated the premises, enlisted bomb detection squads, and launched an investigation to trace the email's source. The incident underscores the vigilance required in handling potential security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

