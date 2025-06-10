Left Menu

Impeachment Controversy: Kapil Sibal Raises Big Questions

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal criticizes Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar for not acting on an impeachment notice against Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, citing discrimination. Sibal claims the government aims to protect Yadav, whose communal remarks last year led to opposition from various MPs seeking his removal from the bench.

New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal has expressed strong discontent over the inaction of Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar regarding an impeachment motion against Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav. Sibal alleged that the government is attempting to safeguard Yadav, who faced backlash for allegedly communal comments made last year.

The senior advocate highlighted perceived discrimination, pointing out that the Rajya Sabha secretariat intervened in the case of Justice Yadav by halting an in-house inquiry by the Chief Justice of India, yet did not extend the same to Justice Yashwant Varma. Sibal voiced concerns over potential unconstitutional actions should the government attempt Varma's removal based solely on an in-house Supreme Court inquiry.

Sibal further questioned the six-month delay in addressing the impeachment notice signed by 55 MPs, wondering if it pointed to governmental motives to preserve Yadav's position until retirement in 2026. The controversy centers around Yadav's statements at a VHP event and the alleged biases reflected in them.

