Iran Executes Nine Islamic State Militants for 2018 Attack

Iran has executed nine Islamic State militants connected to a 2018 attack. The judiciary affirmed the executions, noting the capture of the militants after a clash with the Revolutionary Guard. Islamic State has continued sporadic attacks, despite its decline in power since its peak in 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:32 IST
Iran has executed nine militants affiliated with the Islamic State group, captured following a 2018 attack. The executions were confirmed by Iran's judiciary and the news was disseminated via the Mizan news agency.

These militants were apprehended following a confrontation in western Iran involving the Revolutionary Guard. During the clash, three Iranian troops and several militants were killed, and authorities later uncovered a stockpile of weapons at the militant hideout, including a machine gun and grenades.

The Islamic State organization, which once controlled parts of Iraq and Syria before being defeated by US-led forces, has persisted in attacks across the region. Previously, they claimed responsibility for various attacks in Iran, including assaults in Tehran and other locations.

