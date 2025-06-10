Iran Executes Nine Islamic State Militants for 2018 Attack
Iran has executed nine Islamic State militants connected to a 2018 attack. The judiciary affirmed the executions, noting the capture of the militants after a clash with the Revolutionary Guard. Islamic State has continued sporadic attacks, despite its decline in power since its peak in 2014.
Iran has executed nine militants affiliated with the Islamic State group, captured following a 2018 attack. The executions were confirmed by Iran's judiciary and the news was disseminated via the Mizan news agency.
These militants were apprehended following a confrontation in western Iran involving the Revolutionary Guard. During the clash, three Iranian troops and several militants were killed, and authorities later uncovered a stockpile of weapons at the militant hideout, including a machine gun and grenades.
The Islamic State organization, which once controlled parts of Iraq and Syria before being defeated by US-led forces, has persisted in attacks across the region. Previously, they claimed responsibility for various attacks in Iran, including assaults in Tehran and other locations.
