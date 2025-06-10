Tragic School Shooting Shocks Graz: Unraveling a City's Heartbreak
A tragic shooting in Graz, Austria, left at least nine people dead and many injured at a secondary school. The lone attacker, reportedly ex-student, was found dead. Emergency services swiftly responded, and the community mourns the heartbreaking loss while grappling with security concerns in educational settings.
In a devastating incident that shook Graz, Austria, at least nine individuals were killed, and multiple others wounded in a shooting at a secondary school. The city's mayor confirmed the tragic event, revealing that the perpetrator, believed to be a former student, is also deceased.
Authorities were quick to respond, securing the school premises and evacuating those inside. Many of the injured were rushed to hospitals as emergency workers efficiently managed the chaotic scene. Speculation surrounds the shooter's identity, with reports suggesting a 22-year-old wielding a pistol and a shotgun.
The tragic event has cast a shadow over Graz, prompting expressions of sorrow and calls for enhanced school safety. Austria, known for its well-armed civilian population, faces renewed scrutiny over firearm regulations as the community mourns and seeks answers in the wake of this horrific tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
