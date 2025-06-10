Tragic School Shooting Shocks Graz: Unraveling a City's Heartbreak

In a devastating incident that shook Graz, Austria, at least nine individuals were killed, and multiple others wounded in a shooting at a secondary school. The city's mayor confirmed the tragic event, revealing that the perpetrator, believed to be a former student, is also deceased.

Authorities were quick to respond, securing the school premises and evacuating those inside. Many of the injured were rushed to hospitals as emergency workers efficiently managed the chaotic scene. Speculation surrounds the shooter's identity, with reports suggesting a 22-year-old wielding a pistol and a shotgun.

The tragic event has cast a shadow over Graz, prompting expressions of sorrow and calls for enhanced school safety. Austria, known for its well-armed civilian population, faces renewed scrutiny over firearm regulations as the community mourns and seeks answers in the wake of this horrific tragedy.

