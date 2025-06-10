Left Menu

Tragic Discovery at Primary School: Man Found Hanging

A 30-year-old man named Mitta was found hanging from a tree at a primary school in Milko Nanouli village. Discovered by a sanitation worker, no suicide note was found, but it appears to be suicide. The family has raised allegations, and investigations are ongoing.

Updated: 10-06-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 16:46 IST
A tragic discovery was made on Tuesday when the body of a 30-year-old man was found hanging from a tree at a primary school in Milko Nanouli village. The police are treating the incident as a suspected suicide.

The incident came to light when a sanitation worker, who arrived at the school for cleaning duties, saw the body and alerted local residents. The residents promptly informed the authorities through the 112 emergency helpline.

The deceased has been identified as Mitta, a local resident. Although no suicide note was found, police are investigating the case further, including allegations made by the deceased's family. The exact cause of death will be determined after a post-mortem examination.

