Mamata Banerjee Defends OBC Status Decision Amid Controversy

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee stressed that backwardness, not religion, is the criterion for OBC status. A commission's survey supports this criterion, including many subsections. However, a High Court order overturned prior status grants, challenged by the state to the Supreme Court. Recruitment processes await list completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:51 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  Country:
  India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated the state's commitment to classifying Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories based solely on socio-economic backwardness, dismissing religion as a factor. Speaking in the assembly, she clarified the government's efforts to rectify misconceptions perpetuated on social media.

Highlighting an ongoing survey, Banerjee mentioned that 50 new subsections are considered for inclusion, with 49 and 91 subsections already in OBC-A and OBC-B categories, respectively, determined by their degree of socio-economic deprivation. These decisions follow recommendations from the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes, supported by detailed field surveys.

A recent Calcutta High Court ruling nullified the OBC status of many classes since 2010, prompting the state government to appeal to the Supreme Court. Despite the setback, Banerjee assured continuity in the inclusion process, pending judicial outcomes, with recruitment activities to resume post-verdict.

