U.S. Mediates Peace: Rwanda's Troop Withdrawal Key to Eastern Congo Deal

The U.S. pushes for a peace deal requiring Rwanda to withdraw troops from eastern Congo, a contentious condition for Kigali. This initiative aims to end long-standing conflicts and boost Western investment in the mineral-rich region, amid ongoing discussions that involve U.S., Rwandan, and Congolese officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:27 IST
U.S. Mediates Peace: Rwanda's Troop Withdrawal Key to Eastern Congo Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is leveraging its influence to broker a peace agreement requiring Rwanda's military withdrawal from eastern Congo, sources reveal. This stipulation might unsettle Kigali, which views armed Congolese groups as a severe threat.

The Trump administration is actively seeking to halt hostilities in eastern Congo and facilitate Western investment into the region, home to valuable minerals such as tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. Earlier this year, Massad Boulos, a senior Trump Africa adviser, emphasized the urgency of finalizing a peace deal within two months, aiming to resolve a conflict rooted in the historical Rwandan genocide.

A draft peace accord, verified by four diplomatic sources as U.S.-authored, mandates Rwanda's military withdrawal. The document, progressing beyond an earlier principled declaration, awaits Rwanda's response, as discussions continue with Congolese engagement for peace advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

