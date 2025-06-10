U.S. Mediates Peace: Rwanda's Troop Withdrawal Key to Eastern Congo Deal

The United States is leveraging its influence to broker a peace agreement requiring Rwanda's military withdrawal from eastern Congo, sources reveal. This stipulation might unsettle Kigali, which views armed Congolese groups as a severe threat.

The Trump administration is actively seeking to halt hostilities in eastern Congo and facilitate Western investment into the region, home to valuable minerals such as tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. Earlier this year, Massad Boulos, a senior Trump Africa adviser, emphasized the urgency of finalizing a peace deal within two months, aiming to resolve a conflict rooted in the historical Rwandan genocide.

A draft peace accord, verified by four diplomatic sources as U.S.-authored, mandates Rwanda's military withdrawal. The document, progressing beyond an earlier principled declaration, awaits Rwanda's response, as discussions continue with Congolese engagement for peace advancement.

