Chhattisgarh High Court Rocked by Bomb Hoax

The Chhattisgarh High Court in Bilaspur district faced a bomb scare after receiving an anonymous email threat. This led police to initiate a comprehensive search of the building on Tuesday, as outlined by officials.

After the alert, nothing suspicious was uncovered, revealing the threat to be a false alarm. The message reached the court's official email late Monday and prompted action by 5.50 pm, Bilaspur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajnesh Singh, reported.

The search involved bomb squads and a canine unit, extending until 10 pm. Despite no evidence of danger, prevention measures were reinforced. An FIR has been lodged, with investigations ongoing to track the email's origin.

