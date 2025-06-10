Government Scrutiny on Foreign Visits to Elon Musk's Properties

U.S. government agencies have been closely monitoring foreign nationals visiting properties owned by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, amid fears of potential influence attempts. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department tracked these visits.

This investigation, spanning 2022 and 2023, zeroed in on individuals from Eastern Europe and other regions visiting the tech billionaire. The scrutiny arose from concerns about possible attempts to exert influence over Musk, the report noted.

These developments highlight the growing scrutiny on dealings involving prominent figures in the tech industry, as the U.S. government continues to balance national security with international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)