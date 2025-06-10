Left Menu

Government Scrutiny on Foreign Visits to Elon Musk's Properties

U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department, have monitored foreign nationals visiting Tesla CEO Elon Musk's properties. The investigation, conducted from 2022 to 2023, focused on visitors from Eastern Europe and other regions amid concerns of potential influence attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:45 IST
U.S. government agencies have been closely monitoring foreign nationals visiting properties owned by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, amid fears of potential influence attempts. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department tracked these visits.

This investigation, spanning 2022 and 2023, zeroed in on individuals from Eastern Europe and other regions visiting the tech billionaire. The scrutiny arose from concerns about possible attempts to exert influence over Musk, the report noted.

These developments highlight the growing scrutiny on dealings involving prominent figures in the tech industry, as the U.S. government continues to balance national security with international engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

