U.S. Army's 250th Anniversary Celebration Overshadowed by Trump's Birthday

The U.S. Army's 250th anniversary celebration set for Saturday in Washington is drawing significant attention as it coincides with President Donald Trump's 79th birthday. Despite claims that the Army hasn't planned to mark Trump's birthday, the President will be prominently involved in the day's events.

The celebrations will start with a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, followed by a National Mall festival with fitness competitions, military displays, and a city parade. Trump will preside over an enlistment ceremony, concluding with fireworks and a parachute flag presentation.

Logistics for the event involve transporting 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft into Washington, with a parade featuring military hardware and vintage aircraft. While costs mount, reaching an estimated $25 to $45 million, security measures are rigorous with extensive fencing and drone surveillance planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)