Gurugram Court Cracks Down on Non-Lawyers Wearing Lawyer Attire

The Gurugram District Bar Association has implemented a ban on non-lawyers wearing traditional lawyer attire—white shirts and black trousers—within the court premises. This decision was designed to preserve the professional distinction of registered lawyers and authorized law trainees.

The association noted incidents of misidentification and disturbances caused by unauthorized individuals donning this attire, which disrupted court proceedings. To combat this, they have issued a strong appeal for adherence to the new dress code, emphasizing its importance for the court's dignity.

Violators could face fines of Rs 5,000, and security staff have been briefed to verify lawyers' identities rigorously. Local legal professionals have lauded the resolution, viewing it as a step towards preventing fraud and ensuring clients access reliable legal services.

(With inputs from agencies.)