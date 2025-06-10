Left Menu

Gurugram Court Cracks Down on Non-Lawyers Wearing Lawyer Attire

The Gurugram District Bar Association passed a resolution barring non-lawyers from wearing traditional lawyer attire in the court to maintain professional dignity. This move aims to prevent misidentification and fraudulent behavior by individuals posing as lawyers. Violators face fines, and security will enforce adherence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:06 IST
Gurugram Court Cracks Down on Non-Lawyers Wearing Lawyer Attire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram District Bar Association has implemented a ban on non-lawyers wearing traditional lawyer attire—white shirts and black trousers—within the court premises. This decision was designed to preserve the professional distinction of registered lawyers and authorized law trainees.

The association noted incidents of misidentification and disturbances caused by unauthorized individuals donning this attire, which disrupted court proceedings. To combat this, they have issued a strong appeal for adherence to the new dress code, emphasizing its importance for the court's dignity.

Violators could face fines of Rs 5,000, and security staff have been briefed to verify lawyers' identities rigorously. Local legal professionals have lauded the resolution, viewing it as a step towards preventing fraud and ensuring clients access reliable legal services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025