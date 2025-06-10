Left Menu

Tension Escalates as U.S. Marines Deployed Amid LA Protests

The deployment of U.S. Marines in Los Angeles, ordered by President Trump amid immigration-related protests, has sparked controversy. The action was met with opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local leaders, leading to questions about the legality and necessity of military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Updated: 10-06-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions in Los Angeles, hundreds of U.S. Marines have been deployed under orders from President Donald Trump, with further reinforcements expected. This military mobilization follows the series of immigration raids launched by the administration, prompting widespread protests.

Despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials, Trump activated 4,000 National Guard troops to maintain order. Protesters have expressed their discontent with the administration's immigration policies, leading to arrests and confrontations.

Critics, including Newsom, argue the president's decision exacerbates tensions rather than mitigating them. Concerns around the legality of this military deployment without gubernatorial consent continue to fuel political debates, highlighting the rare use of military forces in domestic law enforcement roles.

