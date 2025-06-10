Left Menu

Manipur Eases Restrictions Amid Calm

The Manipur government lifted prohibitory orders in three Imphal valley districts, allowing movement from 5 am to 5 pm, while maintaining peace. Initially imposed due to unrest, the restrictions won't affect law enforcement or essential services. The decision reflects improved stability in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has relaxed prohibitory orders in Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur districts, allowing residents to move about from 5 am to 5 pm. This decision signifies a return to normalcy following recent protests that led to the initial imposition of restrictions across five districts of the Imphal valley.

The district magistrates have specified that while daily activities can resume, any actions that might disrupt law and order remain prohibited. The unrest had erupted following the arrest of an Arambai Tenggol leader by the CBI, prompting authorities to impose the orders on June 7.

Exemptions from the prohibitory orders include government law enforcement, emergency services, and banking and financial institutions, ensuring critical operations remain unaffected during the relaxation period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

