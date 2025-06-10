Hostage Diplomacy: The Stalemate in Gaza

In a recent statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that efforts to liberate hostages in Gaza have seen 'significant progress,' though he cautioned against prematurely raising hopes for a resolution. The announcement comes amid sustained attempts by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to broker a ceasefire agreement.

Despite international mediation, a deal remains elusive as both Israel and Hamas stand firm on core demands, with each side attributing the stalemate to the other's intransigence. Netanyahu's remarks follow pressure from his right-wing coalition to persist with military actions and restrict humanitarian aid to Gaza.

A source reveals the U.S. has offered Hamas more assurances, aimed at concluding the conflict, though Israeli optimism remains tepid. Meanwhile, the White House and Hamas maintain silence on the issue, as the devastating impact of the ongoing war continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)