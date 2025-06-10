Empowering Through Unity: BJP's Minority Morcha Connects Women with Armed Forces

The BJP's Minority Morcha hosted a community gathering at Shaheen Bagh, urging Muslim women to take inspiration from military leaders like Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. As part of an outreach campaign, the 'chaupal' emphasized linking women with armed forces opportunities.

Jamal Siddiqui, Minority Morcha national president, celebrated the courage exhibited by Col Qureshi and Singh in Operation Sindoor. He advocated for women to pursue military careers and contribute to the nation. Emphasizing constitutional literacy, Siddiqui distributed copies of the Constitution, stressing its importance in understanding rights and responsibilities.

The event marked the first anniversary of the BJP-led government's third term and aimed to extend Prime Minister Modi's development vision to marginalized communities. Leaders including Delhi Minority Morcha president Anees Abbasi participated in the event at Shaheen Bagh, a site known for significant protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)