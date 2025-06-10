Operation Sindoor: A Decade of Security Transformation Under Modi's Leadership

Operation Sindoor is emblematic of a fundamental change in India's security landscape under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration. On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the operation's significance during an address in Dehradun, illustrating how the government's proactive stance has fortified national security.

The operation, launched in response to the Pahalgam attack, was praised by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as India's strongest anti-terror action. Meanwhile, senior political figures across BJP-ruled states lauded Modi's decade-long tenure as transformative for India's defence and international standing.

India's shift from an importer to a global defence exporter, with exports rising to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25, underscores this transformation. The Modi government has set ambitious targets, such as a Rs 3 lakh crore defence export goal by 2029, as part of its broader vision of a self-reliant and globally respected India.

(With inputs from agencies.)