Left Menu

Military Deployment Sparks Debate Amidst Los Angeles Unrest

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended deploying Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles to protect ICE officers amidst clashes. Despite objections from local leaders, President Trump ordered active-duty troops for federal property protection. Concerns grew over military involvement in duties suited for law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:08 IST
Military Deployment Sparks Debate Amidst Los Angeles Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst escalating unrest in Los Angeles, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has justified the deployment of Marines and National Guard troops to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. This move comes after ICE roundups triggered protests, prompting the need for enhanced security measures.

President Donald Trump's decision to activate military involvement aligns with his strategy to protect federal personnel and property, counter to California Governor Gavin Newsom's objections. Democratic lawmakers have raised questions about the deployments' cost-effectiveness and appropriateness in a civilian context.

Historically, the use of active-duty troops within the U.S. has been limited to emergencies. The current situation marks a rare instance of such deployment amid civil disturbances. While U.S. Marines are trained for global conflicts, their domestic use has reignited the debate over military roles versus law enforcement responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025