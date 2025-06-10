Military Deployment Sparks Debate Amidst Los Angeles Unrest

Amidst escalating unrest in Los Angeles, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has justified the deployment of Marines and National Guard troops to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. This move comes after ICE roundups triggered protests, prompting the need for enhanced security measures.

President Donald Trump's decision to activate military involvement aligns with his strategy to protect federal personnel and property, counter to California Governor Gavin Newsom's objections. Democratic lawmakers have raised questions about the deployments' cost-effectiveness and appropriateness in a civilian context.

Historically, the use of active-duty troops within the U.S. has been limited to emergencies. The current situation marks a rare instance of such deployment amid civil disturbances. While U.S. Marines are trained for global conflicts, their domestic use has reignited the debate over military roles versus law enforcement responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)