Graz School Shooting: A Dark Day in Austria's History

In Graz, Austria's most severe school shooting in modern history resulted in ten deaths, including the shooter, and injured 12. The 21-year-old gunman targeted a secondary school, shocking the nation. A farewell note was discovered, and investigations continue into his motive as Austria observes national mourning.

The city of Graz in southern Austria witnessed a devastating school shooting on Tuesday, marking the worst such incident in the nation's recent history. A former student, aged 21, entered a secondary school and fatally shot nine individuals before taking his own life, grievously impacting the entire country.

Authorities have confirmed six of the deceased were female and three male, while 12 individuals were also injured. While the motive remains unclear, a farewell note was discovered at the shooter's home, suggesting possible personal turmoil. The horrific event has led Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to declare three days of national mourning, urging citizens to observe a minute's silence.

The incident has shaken Austria, a country known for its peaceful society, evoking international condolences and highlighting concerns about gun violence. Extensive police investigations are underway as experts consider implications for national security and gun control legislation amidst Austria's heavily armed civilian population.

