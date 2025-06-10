Bihar Man Arrested for Cyber Fraud & Narcotics Crackdown Intensifies in Nurpur

Police in Bihar have arrested a man linked to a cyber fraud case, implicating him in the unauthorized withdrawal of Rs 3,56,799 from a bank account. The arrest follows a complaint lodged by Kuldeep Raj Gupta on April 8, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan confirmed Ajit Kumar's detainment and indicated the probe is ongoing.

In a related development, the Nurpur Police have broadened their crackdown on narcotics. On October 16, 2024, officers intercepted 109.52 grams of heroin at a Kandwal checkpoint, leading to the arrest of Ravi Kumar and his wife Shilpa, residents of Jhajwa village. The Nurpur police, under SP Ashok Ratan, are intensifying efforts to dismantle the illegal drug network.

Since June 2024, Nurpur Police have confiscated properties worth over Rs 17.88 crore from individuals involved in ten separate cases of drug-related crimes. Authorities continue to scrutinize additional cases, working closely with Delhi agencies to root out the network.