Left Menu

Bihar Man Arrested for Cyber Fraud & Narcotics Crackdown Intensifies in Nurpur

A man was arrested in Bihar for cyber fraud after Rs 3,56,799 was fraudulently withdrawn from a bank account. In parallel, Nurpur Police seized heroin and properties connected to illegal drug trade. Ongoing investigations have led to confiscating assets worth over Rs 17.88 crore since June 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:35 IST
Bihar Man Arrested for Cyber Fraud & Narcotics Crackdown Intensifies in Nurpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police in Bihar have arrested a man linked to a cyber fraud case, implicating him in the unauthorized withdrawal of Rs 3,56,799 from a bank account. The arrest follows a complaint lodged by Kuldeep Raj Gupta on April 8, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. Superintendent of Police Ashok Rattan confirmed Ajit Kumar's detainment and indicated the probe is ongoing.

In a related development, the Nurpur Police have broadened their crackdown on narcotics. On October 16, 2024, officers intercepted 109.52 grams of heroin at a Kandwal checkpoint, leading to the arrest of Ravi Kumar and his wife Shilpa, residents of Jhajwa village. The Nurpur police, under SP Ashok Ratan, are intensifying efforts to dismantle the illegal drug network.

Since June 2024, Nurpur Police have confiscated properties worth over Rs 17.88 crore from individuals involved in ten separate cases of drug-related crimes. Authorities continue to scrutinize additional cases, working closely with Delhi agencies to root out the network.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025