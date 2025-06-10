Meghalaya CM Praises Police for Solving Businessman's Murder
Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma applauded the state police for resolving the murder case of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The investigation revealed solid evidence, implicating the victim's wife, Sonam. The case involved the meticulous use of technology and multiple arrests across states, shedding light on the crime's details.
In a significant breakthrough, Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma commended the local police for cracking the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. During a statement on Tuesday, Sangma highlighted the uncovering of critical evidence pointing to the involvement of the victim's wife, Sonam.
Raghuvanshi, who had traveled to Meghalaya with his wife for their honeymoon, went missing just days after their marriage. His body was discovered on June 2, following a disappearance on May 23. The Chief Minister lauded the diligence and systematic approach of the police in piecing together the evidence.
The investigation, utilizing advancements in technology like phone records, eventually led to the arrest of several individuals, including Sonam, who surrendered in Uttar Pradesh. The case has drawn attention to the peace-loving reputation of the northeastern region, with the Chief Minister urging people to view the area positively.
