Odisha Chief Minister Boosts Policing Infrastructure with New DCP Office

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated a new, four-storey office building for the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bhubaneswar, reinforcing the state's investment in law enforcement infrastructure.

The facility, sprawling over 2,272 square meters and built at a cost of Rs 7.80 crore, aims to enhance policing services in the area. Earlier this year, 14 new police stations were launched across different districts, reflecting the government's continued focus on law enforcement efficacy.

Majhi emphasized the impartiality and effectiveness of the police force while highlighting the state government's commitment to integrating technology in crime investigation processes. Additionally, 425 two-wheelers were distributed to investigation officers within the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate to facilitate swift responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)