KCR Faces Commission Over Kaleshwaram Project Controversies

In a notable development, BRS president and former Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao, is set to present himself before a judicial commission on June 11. The commission is investigating purported irregularities associated with the expansive Kaleshwaram irrigation project, constructed during the previous BRS administration.

Sources from the BRS confirmed that Rao, often referred to by his initials KCR, will arrive at the commission's office at 11:30 AM. This ongoing inquiry has already seen a list of key figures, including engineers and officials from the irrigation sector, being questioned over the past year.

The Kaleshwaram project's integrity became a significant point of concern amid the 2023 assembly elections, following reports of structural damage. The National Dam Safety Authority labeled the project, funded at over Rs one lakh crore, as a potential major man-made disaster. Despite criticisms about certain structural flaws, officials have called for considering the project's entirety.

