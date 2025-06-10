Golden Year Celebration: 'Suparipala – Swarna Andhra'

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is set to celebrate the completion of its first year in office on June 12 as 'Suparipala – Swarna Andhra', showcasing its achievements and future vision, official sources disclosed on Tuesday. This celebration marks one year since the TDP, BJP, and Janasena alliance scored a decisive victory, clinching 164 assembly seats while reducing YSRCP to just 11.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand announced that a celebratory event will take place at 5 PM on June 12 at Amaravati. This gathering is aimed at highlighting the accomplishments achieved over the past year by the state government.

The government order issued by Vijayanand emphasized the significance of the event, stating that it serves as a platform to communicate the administration's achievements and outline strategic objectives for the upcoming four years, reflecting the people's mandate that brought them to power after the 2024 General Election.