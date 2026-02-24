Ex-BJP MP Somaiya chairs meeting at Amravati civic body, Cong seeks clarification

The Congress has raised a strong objection to former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya chairing a meeting at the Amravati Municipal Corporation last week in connection with alleged irregularities related to birth and death certificates and sought clarification from the civic chief. Somaiya on Tuesday said he had attended the meeting convened by the Amravati mayor to discuss bogus birth certificates. He wondered whether Congress was unhappy with the action initiated against Bangladeshi Muslims obtaining bogus birth certificates. Amravati city Congress president Bablu Shekhwat wrote to the municipal corporation commissioner. He questioned why the deputy mayor, the leader of the opposition, and group leaders from other political parties were not invited to the meeting held on February 20. The civic commissioner, city mayor, BJP's leader of the house and police representatives attended the meeting, Shekhawat claimed. ''The municipal corporation is a local self-government institution. Is there any provision or authority under its administrative functioning or meeting procedures to seat a former MP (who is not currently holding any official position) as the chairperson and conduct the meeting?'' he asked. He also asked the civic chief to clarify who is the authorised person to chair such a meeting under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949 and related laws. ''Is it appropriate to hold a meeting on such an administrative/sensitive issue without including all party representatives of the municipal corporation and only in the presence of individuals associated with one party?'' Shekhawat questioned. When contacted, Somaiya said that he had informed the mayor of Amravati about some Bangladeshi Muslims suspected of having bogus birth certificates. ''The mayor called the meeting, and I was there to attend it and discuss the issue. Is Congress unhappy with the action against Bangladeshi Muslims obtaining bogus birth certificates?'' he said. Targeting Congress for ''opposing'' such a drive, Somaiya said a case was already filed against 962 people from Amravati for obtaining bogus birth certificates, and many of them are Muslims. ''When I started the drive, the Congress did nothing on its own about people obtaining such birth certificates,' he said. Somaiya claimed 52 FIRs have been registered in 42 cities across Maharashtra.

