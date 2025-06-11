Trump's Forceful Parade Plans Amid Army's 250th Anniversary
President Trump visited North Carolina to mark the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary, while facing controversy for deploying troops against immigration policy protests in Los Angeles. Trump warned of force against parade protestors in Washington, emphasizing his law-and-order stance amidst the anniversary celebrations.
FORT BRAGG, North Carolina, June 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump marked the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary at Fort Bragg by addressing troops and showcasing a military assault demonstration. The visit, however, comes amidst controversy as Trump deploys troops to Los Angeles to counter protests over his immigration policies.
Despite criticism from California's Democratic-led government, which views the troop deployment as an abuse of power, Trump defended his decision, citing the need to protect federal assets. As protests persist in Southern California, Trump's warning of a 'very big force' against demonstrators in Washington adds to the escalating tensions.
The week's commemorations highlight Trump's blend of patriotism and political posturing as a law-and-order leader. The events coincide with Trump's 79th birthday and include a major military parade in Washington, reflecting his administration's focus on military prowess amidst ongoing domestic and immigration challenges.
