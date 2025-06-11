Silent Tragedy: Deaf Man's Death in Jail Highlights Systemic Failures

In a tragic turn of events, Javarick Gantt, a deaf detainee, was strangled to death in jail. He was placed in a cell with Gordon Staron, a known violent offender awaiting trial for an axe attack. The fatal incident underscores the systemic failures within the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Centre.

According to court documents, Gantt, who relied on sign language, struggled to communicate with detainees and corrections officers—making him especially vulnerable. His family's lawsuit accuses the state-run facility of negligence, arguing that Gantt's communication barriers were overlooked despite being placed with an unstable cellmate.

The lawsuit seeks to expose operational lapses and demands accountability from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. With a shocking lack of communication from authorities, Gantt's family is left to contend with the unanswered questions and an irreparable loss.