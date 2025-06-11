Left Menu

Newsom Challenges Federal Troop Deployment Amid LA Protests

California Governor Gavin Newsom seeks a federal court's intervention against the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard and Marines for immigration raids in Los Angeles. Newsom argues this could exacerbate tensions amid ongoing protests against immigration enforcement, as military presence complicates law enforcement operations. A court hearing is scheduled.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking legal steps to counter the Trump administration's deployment of military forces in Los Angeles, intended to aid in immigration enforcement. Newsom argues this move risks escalating tensions and has requested federal court intervention.

The deployment of approximately 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines in Los Angeles follows protests against President Trump's enhanced enforcement of immigration laws. The city, comprising around 4 million residents, has witnessed various demonstrations, primarily in the downtown area.

Governor Newsom and local officials emphasize that the added military presence complicates the management of protests, with Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell expressing confidence in the police department's capacity to handle the situation without military assistance. A court hearing is set for Thursday to consider Newsom's emergency request.

