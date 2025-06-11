Left Menu

Los Angeles Curfew Enforced Amidst ICE Raid Protests

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass imposed a curfew for downtown following intense protests over ICE raids. Demonstrations led to clashes, vandalism, and looting, prompting the curfew from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The curfew covers a 1-square-mile area to address nighttime unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 06:30 IST
Los Angeles Curfew Enforced Amidst ICE Raid Protests
In response to ongoing protests against ICE raids, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has enforced a curfew in the city's downtown district. The decision follows several days of heightened tensions resulting in clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

The protests have been marked by widespread vandalism and some instances of looting, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours. In a bid to restore order and minimize further disruptions, the curfew will take effect at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday and continue until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

This measures applies to a 1-square-mile area of downtown Los Angeles, aiming to curtail the nighttime unrest that has unsettled the city in recent days.

