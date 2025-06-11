Los Angeles Curfew Enforced Amidst ICE Raid Protests

In response to ongoing protests against ICE raids, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has enforced a curfew in the city's downtown district. The decision follows several days of heightened tensions resulting in clashes between demonstrators and law enforcement.

The protests have been marked by widespread vandalism and some instances of looting, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours. In a bid to restore order and minimize further disruptions, the curfew will take effect at 8 p.m. local time on Tuesday and continue until 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

This measures applies to a 1-square-mile area of downtown Los Angeles, aiming to curtail the nighttime unrest that has unsettled the city in recent days.