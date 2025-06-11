Largest Worksite Raid in Nebraska: The Glenn Valley Foods Immigration Crackdown

The Homeland Security Department confirmed that an immigration raid on a meat production plant in Omaha, Nebraska, was the largest worksite enforcement operation in the state during the Trump administration. U.S. Congressman Don Bacon reported the detention of approximately 75-80 people during the operation at Glenn Valley Foods.

Despite claims from Chad Hartmann, president of Glenn Valley Foods, that the plant employed the E-Verify system to check staff immigration status, federal agents cited a broken system. The raid is part of intensified efforts by ICE to adhere to President Trump's mandate for record-level deportations, a drive that has sparked protests in various states.

The investigation, ongoing according to ICE spokespersons, focuses on the alleged large-scale employment of undocumented workers. Rights advocates and organizations like the ACLU condemned the operation. The raid's impact highlights the broader issues within the meatpacking industry, where a significant portion of the workforce is immigrant-based.

