US Reaffirms Support for India Against Terrorism During Key Delegation Visit

The US has reaffirmed its support for India's fight against terrorism and strategic partnership following a visit by an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation. The meeting, part of a global outreach after India's Operation Sindoor, highlighted the bilateral commitment to counterterrorism and emphasized ongoing discussions involving US-Pakistan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to bolster ties, the United States has reiterated its unwavering support for India in its ongoing battle against terrorism, as affirmed during the visit of an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation last week. This diplomatic engagement underscores the deepening strategic partnership between the two nations, confirmed the US State Department.

Led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the delegation engaged in crucial dialogues with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau in Washington. Landau emphasized the United States' steadfast backing of India in combating terrorism, a stance reinforced by the recent Operation Sindoor launched by India after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani delegation, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, held discussions with State Department officials including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker. The focus was on US-Pakistan relations, counterterrorism collaboration, and the potential for peace mediation in Kashmir, despite India's firm stance against external mediation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

