Trump's Federal Court Bid: A Battle to Overturn Conviction

Former President Donald Trump seeks to overturn his criminal conviction by moving his case from state to federal court, citing presidential immunity. A federal appeals court will hear arguments, with Trump's legal team pushing for a ruling that the case belongs in federal jurisdiction. The decision could reach the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:58 IST
In a high-stakes legal move, former President Donald Trump is attempting to shift his criminal case from state to federal court, asserting that his conviction for falsifying business records violates his constitutional rights.

Trump's lawyers aim to leverage a recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity to overturn last year's verdict, which found him guilty of concealing hush money payments. The case pivots on whether federal court is the proper venue for charges linked to actions performed during his presidency.

If the current federal appeals attempt fails, Trump's team is poised to escalate the matter to the US Supreme Court, intensifying his battle to erase the conviction labelled by him as a "political witch hunt."

