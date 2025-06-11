Xi Jinping's Strategic Visit to Kazakhstan

Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Kazakhstan on June 16 and 17, according to Russian news reports. The announcement, relayed by Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's press service, underscores the importance of this diplomatic engagement.

The visit will include a bilateral meeting at the highest level, aimed at discussing the deepening of the Kazakh-Chinese comprehensive strategic partnership. This meeting marks a significant step in fostering closer ties between the two nations.

Russia's TASS state news agency, citing the official statement, highlighted that the discussions will focus on key issues relevant to both countries' interests, further solidifying their alliance in the region.

