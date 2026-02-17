Left Menu

Historic Diplomatic Engagement: Indo-Bangla Relations Strengthen

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Tarique Rahman, the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh, delivering a congratulatory letter from PM Modi. The meeting, held after Rahman's swearing-in, emphasized enhancing Indo-Bangla relations. Both leaders vowed to fortify bilateral ties, focusing on diverse sectors such as trade, technology, and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:29 IST
Historic Diplomatic Engagement: Indo-Bangla Relations Strengthen
Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a significant diplomatic move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Tarique Rahman, who was sworn in as Bangladesh's Prime Minister. Birla delivered a congratulatory letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries.

The meeting took place at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, shortly after Rahman's swearing-in ceremony. Accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Birla represented India and discussed the potential for enhanced cooperation between the nations. This dialogue focuses on key areas such as connectivity, trade, technology, education, energy, and cultural exchanges.

Both leaders displayed optimism about the future, expressing a shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, confirmed the positive outlook in a social media post, highlighting the mutual commitment to a people-centric partnership. The discussions marked a new chapter in Indo-Bangla relations, particularly as both countries seek to overcome past tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

Bayer Moves to Resolve Roundup Lawsuits with $7.25 Billion Settlement

 Global
2
Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

Judicial Review Set to Decide Fate of Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Complex

 India
3
Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

Political Turmoil in France: Tensions Rise After Activist's Killing

 France
4
Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

Bayer's $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement: Aiming to End Cancer Litigation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026