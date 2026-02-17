Historic Diplomatic Engagement: Indo-Bangla Relations Strengthen

In a significant diplomatic move, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Tarique Rahman, who was sworn in as Bangladesh's Prime Minister. Birla delivered a congratulatory letter from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the two neighboring countries.

The meeting took place at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, shortly after Rahman's swearing-in ceremony. Accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Birla represented India and discussed the potential for enhanced cooperation between the nations. This dialogue focuses on key areas such as connectivity, trade, technology, education, energy, and cultural exchanges.

Both leaders displayed optimism about the future, expressing a shared vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region. Riaz Hamidullah, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, confirmed the positive outlook in a social media post, highlighting the mutual commitment to a people-centric partnership. The discussions marked a new chapter in Indo-Bangla relations, particularly as both countries seek to overcome past tensions.

