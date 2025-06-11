Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence erupted in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, for the second consecutive night following a protest over an alleged sexual assault. Hundreds of rioters, some masked, attacked police forces, set homes and cars ablaze, and caused significant chaos in the town.

Law enforcement responded with water cannons and non-lethal rounds as they faced petrol bombs and other projectiles. The unrest, deemed racially motivated hate attacks, resulted in injuries to 15 officers and numerous damages to properties.

Authorities, including the British government, have condemned the violence and are prioritizing restoring order. Protests and minor disruptions also occurred in Belfast and nearby towns, adding to the region's tensions.

