Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault
Ballymena, Northern Ireland, witnessed a second night of riots following a protest against an alleged sexual assault. Rioters attacked police, set fires, and caused significant damage. The British government and local politicians strongly condemned the violence, which is being investigated as racially motivated hate attacks.
Violence erupted in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, for the second consecutive night following a protest over an alleged sexual assault. Hundreds of rioters, some masked, attacked police forces, set homes and cars ablaze, and caused significant chaos in the town.
Law enforcement responded with water cannons and non-lethal rounds as they faced petrol bombs and other projectiles. The unrest, deemed racially motivated hate attacks, resulted in injuries to 15 officers and numerous damages to properties.
Authorities, including the British government, have condemned the violence and are prioritizing restoring order. Protests and minor disruptions also occurred in Belfast and nearby towns, adding to the region's tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
