Congress Accuses Modi Government of Misusing UAPA to Stifle Dissent

The Congress criticizes the Modi government for allegedly misusing UAPA laws to suppress dissent and free expression. Highlighted instances include arrests of activists and journalists under UAPA with low conviction rates. The opposition calls it part of a broader attack on the Constitution, urging protection of democratic freedoms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:20 IST
The Congress launched a scathing attack on the Modi administration, accusing it of suppressing dissent through the misuse of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This alleged practice is part of a broader strategy to undermine the Indian Constitution, according to the opposition party.

Citing several high-profile cases, Congress highlighted the arrest of activists like Anand Teltumbde, Nodeep Kaur, and student leaders Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam under the controversial UAPA. The low conviction rate of 2.55% from 8,719 cases between 2014 and 2022 was presented as evidence of misuse.

Pawan Khera of Congress emphasized that safeguarding India's democratic values requires the protection of peaceful dissent and free expression. This case sheds light on the alleged political vendettas against those challenging governmental authority.

