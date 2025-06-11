Left Menu

Macron Calls for EU-Wide Social Media Ban for Under-15s

French President Emmanuel Macron proposes an EU regulation banning social media for children under 15 following a fatal school stabbing in France. Highlighting the role of social media in youth violence, Macron pushes for immediate action. Similar measures have been enacted globally, such as in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In response to a tragic school stabbing in France, President Emmanuel Macron has announced his intention to advocate for European Union regulations that would prohibit social media for minors under the age of 15. This follows a troubling incident in Nogent, Haute-Marne, where a 14-year-old pupil is suspected in the fatal stabbing of a 31-year-old school aide.

Speaking to the France 2 public broadcaster, Macron emphasized the urgency of the situation, insisting that measures should be implemented swiftly across Europe, or at least nationally in France if EU-wide efforts falter. Prime Minister Francois Bayrou expressed similar concerns, stating the recent incident was not isolated.

The move aligns with a broader global trend to regulate children's access to social media. For instance, Australia enacted a stringent ban for under-16s, recognizing the inadequacy of current age restrictions on platforms, which many children bypass easily, according to a report from Australia's online safety authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

