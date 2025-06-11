Left Menu

NCW Urges Swift Action in Case of Viral Audio Abuse Scandal

The National Commission for Women criticizes Birbhum district police for an inadequate action taken report on a case involving Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal. The NCW demands a revised report and emphasizes the need for custodial investigation, while pointing out procedural lapses and differential treatment due to political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has castigated the Birbhum district police for submitting a 'grossly inadequate' action taken report in relation to the case involving Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who allegedly verbalized 'filthy, unspeakable abuses' at a police officer in a widespread audio recording.

In a strongly articulated second letter sent to the Birbhum Superintendent of Police on Tuesday, the commission aired 'serious dissatisfaction' with the police's response and ordered the district authorities to provide a revised action taken report within five working days.

The letter, penned by NCW member Archana Majumdar, highlighted numerous procedural inconsistencies and urged the necessity for a custodial investigation, noting that the elite cannot receive preferential treatment under the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

