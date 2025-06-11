Left Menu

Stringent Act Snags Suspected Drug Peddler in Rajouri

Sunny Kumar, a known offender from Bareri Nowshera, was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir. Police confirmed his involvement in multiple narcotics cases and successfully executed a detention warrant, leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:53 IST
Stringent Act Snags Suspected Drug Peddler in Rajouri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A major crackdown on narcotics has led to the detention of a suspected drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The police announced the arrest on Wednesday.

Sunny Kumar, known locally as Sundi and a resident of Bareri Nowshera, has been repeatedly caught in drug-related offenses. Authorities confirmed his role in narcotic trafficking activities.

The law enforcement agencies secured a detention warrant under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. Following the warrant, Kumar was apprehended and placed in Jammu Jail, signaling a stern message to offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025