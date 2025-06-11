Stringent Act Snags Suspected Drug Peddler in Rajouri
Sunny Kumar, a known offender from Bareri Nowshera, was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Jammu and Kashmir. Police confirmed his involvement in multiple narcotics cases and successfully executed a detention warrant, leading to his arrest.
A major crackdown on narcotics has led to the detention of a suspected drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The police announced the arrest on Wednesday.
Sunny Kumar, known locally as Sundi and a resident of Bareri Nowshera, has been repeatedly caught in drug-related offenses. Authorities confirmed his role in narcotic trafficking activities.
The law enforcement agencies secured a detention warrant under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act. Following the warrant, Kumar was apprehended and placed in Jammu Jail, signaling a stern message to offenders.
