China has firmly rejected NATO's claims of ramping up its military activities, which it described as "smearing and scapegoating." This statement was released by China's embassy in Britain on Wednesday, following comments made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about China's military developments.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson urged NATO to reconsider its stance towards China, emphasizing that the alliance should stop spreading "security anxiety" and using China as a pretext for its military build-up and the disruption of international security.

The comments came after Rutte, during an event at Chatham House in London, asserted that China, along with Russia, North Korea, and Iran, was modernizing and expanding its military capabilities at a rapid pace. His speech was detailed on NATO's official website.

