Lokpal's New Directive: Only Proper Format Complaints Accepted

The Lokpal of India, the country's anti-corruption watchdog, has stipulated in a recent circular that only corruption complaints submitted in the prescribed format will be considered. Complaints failing to meet this criterion will be ignored, according to the directive dated June 5.

The circular emphasized that the Lokpal does not have the power to review its decisions, stating that many complainants are seeking reconsideration of its rulings, which is not permissible under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of 2013.

The directive also stressed that competent authorities should focus on assessing the factual existence of allegations without presupposing their truthfulness prior to the completion of inquiries. Furthermore, confidentiality must be maintained, with communication to the press managed exclusively by authorized spokespersons of the Lokpal.

(With inputs from agencies.)