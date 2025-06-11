Bosnia's Pivotal EU Border Control Pact

In a significant development, Bosnia and Herzegovina solidified its partnership with the European Union by signing a border control agreement on Wednesday. The pact aims to curb illegal migration and cross-border crime, with EU guards stationed to assist in these efforts.

This agreement marks a pivotal step for Bosnia on its European Union accession journey, making it a reliable partner in the mission to secure EU's external borders, according to a statement from Borjana Kristo, chairwoman of Bosnia's Council of Ministers.

The coordination comes as thousands traverse the Balkan route, targeting wealthier Western regions. Notably, Bosnia was the final Western Balkan country, besides Kosovo, to enter an arrangement with the EU's Frontex, aligning with neighbors Croatia and Serbia to streamline border management and mitigate unauthorized crossings.