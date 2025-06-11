Community Service Over Incarceration: Manipur Police's Innovative Approach to Youth Rehabilitation

In an innovative step towards reform, Manipur Police has implemented a 'community service' initiative for young protestors, trading traditional punishment for civic engagement. This program, targeting detainees from recent violent protests, empowers youth to clean up protest sites while avoiding criminal charges.

The effort stems from protests following the arrest of Arambai Tenggol leader Asem Kanan Singh. His detention led to widespread unrest and demands for his release, culminating in a brief bandh. Rather than pursuing punitive actions that could damage future prospects, police have opted for rehabilitation through service.

This novel policing tactic follows provisions in the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. Photos capturing detained youths engaged in cleanup efforts have gone viral, underscoring a unique blend of justice and civic duty. Manipur Police aims to safeguard careers while addressing the roots of societal unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)