Left Menu

Community Service Over Incarceration: Manipur Police's Innovative Approach to Youth Rehabilitation

Manipur Police replaces punitive measures with community service for detained youths involved in protests. This initiative, leveraging BNSS provisions, focuses on reforming 'misguided youths' by having them clean up protest debris instead of facing charges. The novel approach aims at career preservation and social responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:54 IST
Community Service Over Incarceration: Manipur Police's Innovative Approach to Youth Rehabilitation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an innovative step towards reform, Manipur Police has implemented a 'community service' initiative for young protestors, trading traditional punishment for civic engagement. This program, targeting detainees from recent violent protests, empowers youth to clean up protest sites while avoiding criminal charges.

The effort stems from protests following the arrest of Arambai Tenggol leader Asem Kanan Singh. His detention led to widespread unrest and demands for his release, culminating in a brief bandh. Rather than pursuing punitive actions that could damage future prospects, police have opted for rehabilitation through service.

This novel policing tactic follows provisions in the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. Photos capturing detained youths engaged in cleanup efforts have gone viral, underscoring a unique blend of justice and civic duty. Manipur Police aims to safeguard careers while addressing the roots of societal unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025