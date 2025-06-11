Tesla's Political Journey: From Eco-Friendly Innovation to Far-Right Symbol
A group of Tesla owners in France is suing the company, claiming its vehicles have become far-right symbols due to Elon Musk's political actions, damaging their reputation. The lawsuit seeks to end lease contracts and gain compensation, amid declining Tesla sales in Europe and controversy over Musk's conduct.
A legal battle is brewing in France as Tesla owners have filed a lawsuit against the company, led by Elon Musk. The plaintiffs argue that Tesla vehicles have turned into 'far-right totems,' harming their image, as Musk's political activities align with controversial figures.
They are demanding the termination of their lease contracts and reimbursement of legal expenses, citing plummeting Tesla sales in Europe, driven by customer backlash over Musk's actions and increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicles.
The lawsuit highlights Musk's support for Donald Trump and Germany's far-right AfD party. Critics have accused Musk of being a political provocateur, a point underscored by a gesture at Trump's inauguration that drew parallels to a Nazi salute, a claim Musk rejects as 'tired' criticism.
