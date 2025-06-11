Left Menu

Tesla's Political Journey: From Eco-Friendly Innovation to Far-Right Symbol

A group of Tesla owners in France is suing the company, claiming its vehicles have become far-right symbols due to Elon Musk's political actions, damaging their reputation. The lawsuit seeks to end lease contracts and gain compensation, amid declining Tesla sales in Europe and controversy over Musk's conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:58 IST
Tesla's Political Journey: From Eco-Friendly Innovation to Far-Right Symbol
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A legal battle is brewing in France as Tesla owners have filed a lawsuit against the company, led by Elon Musk. The plaintiffs argue that Tesla vehicles have turned into 'far-right totems,' harming their image, as Musk's political activities align with controversial figures.

They are demanding the termination of their lease contracts and reimbursement of legal expenses, citing plummeting Tesla sales in Europe, driven by customer backlash over Musk's actions and increasing competition from Chinese electric vehicles.

The lawsuit highlights Musk's support for Donald Trump and Germany's far-right AfD party. Critics have accused Musk of being a political provocateur, a point underscored by a gesture at Trump's inauguration that drew parallels to a Nazi salute, a claim Musk rejects as 'tired' criticism.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025