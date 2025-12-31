Safe New Year: Free Ride Initiative in Telangana Aims to Curb Drunken Driving

In a bid to enhance public safety during New Year festivities, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) has unveiled a free transportation service targeting those who may need assistance getting home after drinking. The initiative seeks to minimize road accidents, foster responsible celebrations, and guarantee the safety of city travelers.

The free rides will be operational from 11:00 PM on December 31 until 1:00 AM on January 1, covering Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. TGPWU President Shaik Salauddin emphasized the dangers posed by drunken driving during festive occasions. Through the #HumAapkeSaathHai campaign, the union aims to prevent injuries and fatalities. For the past eight years, TGPWU has been providing free rides using auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers. This year, a partnership with Bijliride enhances the initiative's reach through electric two-wheelers and coordinated assistance.

Bijliride is integrating its electric vehicle fleet and on-ground teams into the TGPWU campaign to improve service reach and response times during New Year's Eve. Around 500 vehicles, including cabs, autos, and EV bikes, will partake. Intoxicated individuals can avail themselves of the free service by calling 8977009804. Bijliride co-founder highlighted their commitment to protecting lives, stressing that even one accident being prevented makes the collaboration worthwhile. TGPWU calls for responsible celebrations, asserting that safety should always be prioritized over risks.

