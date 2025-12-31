Left Menu

Safe New Year: Free Ride Initiative in Telangana Aims to Curb Drunken Driving

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) is offering free transportation during New Year celebrations to prevent road accidents caused by drunken driving. In partnership with Bijliride, they will deploy a fleet of electric vehicles to ensure safe commutes across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:44 IST
Safe New Year: Free Ride Initiative in Telangana Aims to Curb Drunken Driving
Representative image (Photo/@bijliride). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance public safety during New Year festivities, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers' Union (TGPWU) has unveiled a free transportation service targeting those who may need assistance getting home after drinking. The initiative seeks to minimize road accidents, foster responsible celebrations, and guarantee the safety of city travelers.

The free rides will be operational from 11:00 PM on December 31 until 1:00 AM on January 1, covering Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. TGPWU President Shaik Salauddin emphasized the dangers posed by drunken driving during festive occasions. Through the #HumAapkeSaathHai campaign, the union aims to prevent injuries and fatalities. For the past eight years, TGPWU has been providing free rides using auto-rickshaws and four-wheelers. This year, a partnership with Bijliride enhances the initiative's reach through electric two-wheelers and coordinated assistance.

Bijliride is integrating its electric vehicle fleet and on-ground teams into the TGPWU campaign to improve service reach and response times during New Year's Eve. Around 500 vehicles, including cabs, autos, and EV bikes, will partake. Intoxicated individuals can avail themselves of the free service by calling 8977009804. Bijliride co-founder highlighted their commitment to protecting lives, stressing that even one accident being prevented makes the collaboration worthwhile. TGPWU calls for responsible celebrations, asserting that safety should always be prioritized over risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

Empowering Survivors: Samaya Chauhan's Reintegration Revolution

 India
2
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
3
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
4
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025