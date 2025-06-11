Nuclear Negotiations: Trump Skepticism Grows Over Iran Deal
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed diminished confidence in reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran, citing concerns over Iran's uranium enrichment activities. Trump sought a new deal to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, emphasizing a preference for peace. Russia offered assistance in converting Iran's enriched uranium for civilian use.
In a recent development on international nuclear diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump has conveyed growing skepticism over Iran's willingness to halt uranium enrichment in a potential nuclear agreement. Trump's comments came during a Monday podcast interview, reiterating concern about Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Trump emphasized the need to prevent Tehran from advancing its nuclear program to weapons-grade levels, expressing frustration over delayed negotiations. He disclosed discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscoring the challenges faced in dialogue with the Iranian regime.
In a noteworthy move, Russia has offered to assist by converting Iran's enriched uranium into civilian reactor fuel, seeking to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran. The proposal reflects global efforts to curb nuclear proliferation while promoting peaceful nuclear energy use.
(With inputs from agencies.)
