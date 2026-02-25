Left Menu

Reviving the Tech Prosperity Deal: US and UK Collaborate Anew

The U.S. and Britain have rekindled discussions on their multi-billion-pound 'tech prosperity deal', initially halted due to broader trade negotiations. The dialogue includes cooperation on civil nuclear technologies and a joint fusion technology summit. However, Reuters has not confirmed these reports.

Updated: 25-02-2026 17:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:39 IST
The United States and the United Kingdom have resumed talks on a significant multi-billion-pound technology agreement, according to the Financial Times. This initiative, initially halted due to pressure from former President Donald Trump, aims to enhance bilateral relations in the tech sector.

Key points of discussion include collaboration on civil nuclear technologies and the organization of a summit focused on fusion technologies. This move indicates a strong commitment from both nations to advance their partnership in cutting-edge technology fields.

While these developments represent a diplomatic stride, Reuters has not yet been able to independently verify these ongoing discussions.

