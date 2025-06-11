Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV's Bold Move: Continuing the Vatican-China Accord

Pope Leo XIV has appointed the first Chinese bishop under the Vatican's 2018 agreement with Beijing, continuing a controversial decision by Pope Francis. Bishop Joseph Lin Yuntuan's appointment marks progress in Vatican-China relations, yet faces criticism from conservatives. The 2018 agreement aimed to mend divisions within China's Catholic community.

Pope Leo XIV has made a significant step in international diplomacy by appointing the first Chinese bishop under the Vatican's 2018 accord with Beijing, a move that continues a contentious foreign policy decision made by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

The Vatican welcomed the Chinese government's recognition of Bishop Joseph Lin Yuntuan's appointment as auxiliary bishop of Fuzhou. This development signifies progress in the dialogue between the Holy See and China, a relationship that has been fraught since diplomatic ties were severed when Communists took control.

While the 2018 agreement aimed to unify China's Catholics, split between a state-controlled church and an underground faction loyal to Rome, it has faced criticism for allegedly conceding to Beijing's demands. Despite the deal's periodic renewals, tensions persist over unilateral bishop appointments by China, including incidents just before Leo was elected.

