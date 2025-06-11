Left Menu

Britain to Phase Out Hotel Housing for Asylum Seekers by 2029, Says Finance Minister

Britain plans to cease using hotels to house asylum seekers by 2029, a decision expected to save £1 billion annually. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves outlined the initiative in a speech, addressing the financial burden and local objections. The move seeks to streamline asylum cases and enhance resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:47 IST
The British government has announced its intention to end the practice of housing asylum seekers in hotels before the next election in 2029. This strategy, unveiled by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, is projected to save the nation approximately £1 billion annually.

Currently, the cost of accommodating asylum seekers in hotels reaches £3.1 billion per year, a figure that has drawn significant public and governmental scrutiny. On England's southern shores, annual arrivals through small boats number in the thousands, necessitating such accommodations, which Reeves aims to discontinue.

The proposal will involve increased funding to expedite the processing of asylum applications, efficiently handle appeals, and return individuals without rightful claims to stay in Britain. The plan reflects a commitment to reduce financial strains while addressing local concerns about the impacts on tourism and community dynamics.

