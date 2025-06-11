Britain to Phase Out Hotel Housing for Asylum Seekers by 2029, Says Finance Minister

The British government has announced its intention to end the practice of housing asylum seekers in hotels before the next election in 2029. This strategy, unveiled by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves, is projected to save the nation approximately £1 billion annually.

Currently, the cost of accommodating asylum seekers in hotels reaches £3.1 billion per year, a figure that has drawn significant public and governmental scrutiny. On England's southern shores, annual arrivals through small boats number in the thousands, necessitating such accommodations, which Reeves aims to discontinue.

The proposal will involve increased funding to expedite the processing of asylum applications, efficiently handle appeals, and return individuals without rightful claims to stay in Britain. The plan reflects a commitment to reduce financial strains while addressing local concerns about the impacts on tourism and community dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)