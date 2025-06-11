Ukraine has successfully repatriated the bodies of 1,212 soldiers killed in its ongoing conflict with Russia, according to Kyiv's officials responsible for prisoner exchanges. Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky reported that 27 Russian soldiers' bodies have been returned by Ukraine.

The exchange agreement, which was fraught with implementation challenges, was confirmed by Kyiv's prisoner exchange coordination committee on the Telegram app. Photos released show International Committee of the Red Cross personnel at an undisclosed site with refrigerated trucks marked 'On the Shield,' a Ukrainian group involved in military body retrieval.

This development follows a series of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, which included exchanging prisoners of war. As the conflict intensifies, both countries continue their efforts to honor their dead, while grappling with the war's human toll and aiming for more prisoner exchanges.

