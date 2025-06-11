Left Menu

Fallen Heroes: The Human Cost of Ukraine's War

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange the bodies of fallen soldiers. Ukraine has reclaimed 1,212 bodies, while returning 27 Russian bodies. This repatriation comes amidst ongoing negotiations and logistical challenges. Additionally, prisoner exchanges and intense combat continue as the war progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:00 IST
Fallen Heroes: The Human Cost of Ukraine's War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has successfully repatriated the bodies of 1,212 soldiers killed in its ongoing conflict with Russia, according to Kyiv's officials responsible for prisoner exchanges. Meanwhile, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky reported that 27 Russian soldiers' bodies have been returned by Ukraine.

The exchange agreement, which was fraught with implementation challenges, was confirmed by Kyiv's prisoner exchange coordination committee on the Telegram app. Photos released show International Committee of the Red Cross personnel at an undisclosed site with refrigerated trucks marked 'On the Shield,' a Ukrainian group involved in military body retrieval.

This development follows a series of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, which included exchanging prisoners of war. As the conflict intensifies, both countries continue their efforts to honor their dead, while grappling with the war's human toll and aiming for more prisoner exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025